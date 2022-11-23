Menu
2015 Kia Forte

128,916 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

LX

2015 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9434913
  • Stock #: P6514
  • VIN: KNAFX4A6XF5424438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6514
  • Mileage 128,916 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

