2015 Kia Rondo

<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-ansi-language: EN; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>AUTO 5DR, LOW KM,  NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX ,</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-fareast-language: EN-CA;>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////</span></p>

2015 Kia Rondo

148,369 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo

AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE

2015 Kia Rondo

AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,369KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAHT8A39F7113394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,369 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5DR, LOW KM,  NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,

FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX ,

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Kia Rondo