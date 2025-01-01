$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Rondo
AUTO NO ACCIDENT HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,369 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5DR, LOW KM, NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL
NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND INSTALLED ON DAY OF LISTING
CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT LOW KM CAR FAX VERIFIED, LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE,
FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO ADD ONLY $699+TAX ,
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
