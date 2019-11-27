Menu
2015 Kia Rondo

FX - 5SPD - BLUETOOTH - POWER PKG

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4372797
  • Stock #: RF70776899
  • VIN: KNAHT8A30F7077680
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** 5 SPEED MANUAL **4.99% Financing Available** Price Includes Certification(Safety), Emissions Test, Oil Change and Complete History Report. Price Does Not Include Tax and Licensing. No Administration Fees. No Hidden Fees. No Surprises. This 2015 Kia Rondo Comes Loaded With All the Luxury Power Options Including, Reverse Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Keyless Entry, Manual Transmission, and so Much More! The Car Has Been Very Well Maintained! The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins! Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 4.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Upto 6 Months With No Payments Available. Ask Us About Our Financing Specials. Call Today to Schedule Your Appointment! Located Beside the QEW Toronto. We Service What We Sell. Our Full Service Dealership Has A full in-house Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics. Shop Rogers Motors For Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated. Come Visit Rogers Motors and Experience the Difference in Service.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Keyless Remote Entry System
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Security
  • Security System - Manufacturers
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • All Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

