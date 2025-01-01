Menu
date 2025-01-01

The 2015 Kia Sedona SXL is the top-of-the-line trim for the Sedona minivan, offering premium features, advanced safety, and a comfortable ride. Below are its key features:

Performance & Mechanical

Engine: 3.3L V6 producing 276 horsepower & 248 lb-ft of torque
Transmission: 6-speed automatic with Sportmatic® shifting
Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Fuel Economy: ~17 MPG city / 22 MPG highway
Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 lbs

Exterior Features

19-inch Chrome Alloy Wheels
Xenon HID Headlights & LED Positioning Lights
Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
Dual Power Sunroofs
Smart Power Liftgate (Hands-Free)
Chrome Accents & Roof Rails

Interior & Comfort

Premium Nappa Leather Seats (Heated & Ventilated Front Seats)
Heated Steering Wheel
Second-Row First-Class Lounge Seats with Leg Extensions
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
8-Way Power Driver's Seat with Memory Function
Push-Button Start & Smart Key Entry
Premium Wood-Grain Interior Trim

local Ontario van carfax clean accident free !!!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 133,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Kia Sedona