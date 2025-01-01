$15,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Sedona
SXL
2015 Kia Sedona
SXL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 133,035 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Kia Sedona SXL is the top-of-the-line trim for the Sedona minivan, offering premium features, advanced safety, and a comfortable ride. Below are its key features:Performance & Mechanical
- Engine: 3.3L V6 producing 276 horsepower & 248 lb-ft of torque
- Transmission: 6-speed automatic with Sportmatic® shifting
- Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
- Fuel Economy: ~17 MPG city / 22 MPG highway
- Towing Capacity: Up to 3,500 lbs
- 19-inch Chrome Alloy Wheels
- Xenon HID Headlights & LED Positioning Lights
- Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
- Dual Power Sunroofs
- Smart Power Liftgate (Hands-Free)
- Chrome Accents & Roof Rails
- Premium Nappa Leather Seats (Heated & Ventilated Front Seats)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Second-Row First-Class Lounge Seats with Leg Extensions
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8-Way Power Driver’s Seat with Memory Function
- Push-Button Start & Smart Key Entry
- Premium Wood-Grain Interior Trim
local Ontario van carfax clean accident free !!!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330