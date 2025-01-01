Menu
Account
Sign In
# SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED <br><div># 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 2015 KIA SOUL SX LUXURY TOP OF THE LINE! THIS CAR IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW. 138,000 KMS This Kia offers a premium lifestyle, including: -Heated seats front and rear (cooled in the front) -Panoramic sunroof -Blind spot assist -Backup-Camera -Navigation -Leather Seats -Power seats for both driver and Passenger -Push to start -Keyless entry -Power folding mirrors upon close -Paddle Shifters -Alloy wheels -Front LED Fog lights -6 speed automatic transmission #BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! #FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICING: PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES! CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING & TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5 (416) 527-0101 QUALITY USED CARS – TRANSPARENT PRICING – EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE </div>

2015 Kia Soul

138,000 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Soul

SX

Watch This Vehicle
12265351

2015 Kia Soul

SX

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1741663930
  2. 1741663930
  3. 1741663930
  4. 1741663930
  5. 1741663930
  6. 1741663930
  7. 1741663930
  8. 1741663930
  9. 1741663930
  10. 1741663930
  11. 1741663930
  12. 1741663930
  13. 1741663930
  14. 1741663930
  15. 1741663930
  16. 1741663930
  17. 1741663930
  18. 1741663930
  19. 1741663930
  20. 1741663930
  21. 1741663930
  22. 1741663930
  23. 1741663930
  24. 1741663930
  25. 1741663930
  26. 1741663930
  27. 1741663930
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

# SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

2015 KIA SOUL SX LUXURY TOP OF THE LINE!

THIS CAR IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW.

138,000 KMS

This Kia offers a premium lifestyle, including:

-Heated seats front and rear (cooled in the front)
-Panoramic sunroof
-Blind spot assist
-Backup-Camera
-Navigation
-Leather Seats
-Power seats for both driver and Passenger
-Push to start
-Keyless entry
-Power folding mirrors upon close
-Paddle Shifters
-Alloy wheels
-Front LED Fog lights
-6 speed automatic transmission

#BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
#FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

PRICING:

PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES!
CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING & TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101

QUALITY USED CARS – TRANSPARENT PRICING – EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Nissan Sentra 159,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 152,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST 168,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul