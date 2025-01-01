$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Kia Soul
SX
2015 Kia Soul
SX
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
# SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
2015 KIA SOUL SX LUXURY TOP OF THE LINE!
THIS CAR IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW.
138,000 KMS
This Kia offers a premium lifestyle, including:
-Heated seats front and rear (cooled in the front)
-Panoramic sunroof
-Blind spot assist
-Backup-Camera
-Navigation
-Leather Seats
-Power seats for both driver and Passenger
-Push to start
-Keyless entry
-Power folding mirrors upon close
-Paddle Shifters
-Alloy wheels
-Front LED Fog lights
-6 speed automatic transmission
#BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
#FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICING:
PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES!
CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING & TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101
QUALITY USED CARS – TRANSPARENT PRICING – EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
2015 KIA SOUL SX LUXURY TOP OF THE LINE!
THIS CAR IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW.
138,000 KMS
This Kia offers a premium lifestyle, including:
-Heated seats front and rear (cooled in the front)
-Panoramic sunroof
-Blind spot assist
-Backup-Camera
-Navigation
-Leather Seats
-Power seats for both driver and Passenger
-Push to start
-Keyless entry
-Power folding mirrors upon close
-Paddle Shifters
-Alloy wheels
-Front LED Fog lights
-6 speed automatic transmission
#BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
#FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICING:
PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES!
CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING & TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101
QUALITY USED CARS – TRANSPARENT PRICING – EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2017 Nissan Sentra 159,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 152,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST 168,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2015 Kia Soul