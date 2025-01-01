Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Soul

118,380 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Soul

One Owner Auto SX Luxury Leather Camera New brakes

Watch This Vehicle
12419175

2015 Kia Soul

One Owner Auto SX Luxury Leather Camera New brakes

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

  1. 1744840275
  2. 1744840274
  3. 1744840274
  4. 1744840274
  5. 1744840274
  6. 1744840275
  7. 1744840275
  8. 1744840273
  9. 1744840274
  10. 1744840273
  11. 1744840275
  12. 1744840275
  13. 1744840275
  14. 1744840275
  15. 1744840274
  16. 1744840274
  17. 1744840274
  18. 1744840275
  19. 1744840275
  20. 1744840275
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,380KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJX3A56F7232422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Escape AUTO SE NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEATS for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford Escape AUTO SE NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH CAMERA H-SEATS 151,841 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester AUTO 2.5i AWD CAMERA LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Subaru Forester AUTO 2.5i AWD CAMERA LANE KEEP BLUETOOTH 149,980 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Touring 2.0 Auto for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Honda Accord Touring 2.0 Auto 146,414 KM $24,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul