2015 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AWD
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10533960
- VIN: JTHCF1D2XF5024720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,200 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Lexus IS 250 F sport AWD Loaded Financing available Certified
Runs and drives great, no problems, everything works, the car is ready for the road
Automatic
98,200 kms
NO ACCIDENTS See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0PADGJHdRM7SwZZqyaSQrkimAALao/g5
6 cyl 2.5L Engine
AWD
New Tires
New Brakes
F-Sport package
Loaded: Bluetooth, Navigation, Heated and cooling seats, heated steering, Black leather, sunroof, climate control, and many more
5 seats
Ac works
The car is certified and ready to go
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval). We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits !
Price $25,999 plus tax and licensing Certified
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $399
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $999
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599
36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899
48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
