2015 Lexus IS 250

98,200 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2015 Lexus IS 250

2015 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AWD

2015 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AWD

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533960
  • VIN: JTHCF1D2XF5024720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lexus IS 250 F sport AWD Loaded Financing available Certified 

 

Runs and drives great, no problems, everything works, the car is ready for the road

 

Automatic 

 

98,200 kms 

 

NO ACCIDENTS See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0PADGJHdRM7SwZZqyaSQrkimAALao/g5

 

6 cyl 2.5L Engine 

 

AWD 

 

New Tires 

 

New Brakes 

 

F-Sport package 

 

Loaded: Bluetooth, Navigation, Heated and cooling seats, heated steering, Black leather, sunroof, climate control, and many more 

 

5 seats 

 

Ac works

 

The car is certified and ready to go 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE , rates start from 7.99% APR (subject to approval).  We deal with all banks and 80% of different autolenders and private lenders. We are happy to approve all types of credits ! 



Price $25,999 plus tax and licensing Certified 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $399 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $999 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,599 

36 Months/ 70K KMS - $1,899 

48 Months/90K KMS - $1,999

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

 

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 10 am to 4pm Sat.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

