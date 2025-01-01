Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=138 data-end=200><strong data-start=138 data-end=198>2015 Lexus IS 250 – Sporty, Reliable, and Fully Equipped</strong></p><p data-start=202 data-end=609>If you’re looking for a luxury sedan that blends sharp styling, refined comfort, and dependable performance, this 2015 Lexus IS 250 is the perfect fit. Known for its sporty handling and Lexus’ world-class reliability, this car has been very well cared for and is extremely clean inside and out. It delivers the ideal balance of everyday comfort and spirited driving, making it a pleasure behind the wheel.</p><p data-start=611 data-end=879>Under the hood, you’ll find a smooth 2.5L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and paddle shifters, giving you both efficiency and responsive power. With Lexus’ reputation for durability, this IS 250 is built to last and provides peace of mind for years to come.</p><p data-start=881 data-end=912><strong data-start=881 data-end=910>Premium Features Include:</strong></p><ul data-start=913 data-end=1609><li data-start=913 data-end=970><p data-start=915 data-end=970>Factory <strong data-start=923 data-end=944>Navigation system</strong> for stress-free driving</p></li><li data-start=971 data-end=1011><p data-start=973 data-end=1011>Luxurious leather-appointed interior</p></li><li data-start=1012 data-end=1076><p data-start=1014 data-end=1076>Heated and ventilated power front seats with memory settings</p></li><li data-start=1077 data-end=1105><p data-start=1079 data-end=1105>Power sunroof / moonroof</p></li><li data-start=1106 data-end=1145><p data-start=1108 data-end=1145>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1146 data-end=1204><p data-start=1148 data-end=1204>Premium Lexus audio with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX input</p></li><li data-start=1205 data-end=1242><p data-start=1207 data-end=1242>Backup camera with parking assist</p></li><li data-start=1243 data-end=1280><p data-start=1245 data-end=1280>Keyless entry & push-button start</p></li><li data-start=1281 data-end=1339><p data-start=1283 data-end=1339>Cruise control and steering wheel audio/phone controls</p></li><li data-start=1340 data-end=1377><p data-start=1342 data-end=1377>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1378 data-end=1410><p data-start=1380 data-end=1410>Auto-dimming rearview mirror</p></li><li data-start=1411 data-end=1473><p data-start=1413 data-end=1473>LED daytime running lights, HID headlights, and fog lights</p></li><li data-start=1474 data-end=1521><p data-start=1476 data-end=1521>17” or 18” alloy wheels (depending on trim)</p></li><li data-start=1522 data-end=1609><p data-start=1524 data-end=1609>Advanced safety with stability control, traction control, ABS, and multiple airbags</p></li></ul><p data-start=1611 data-end=1630><strong data-start=1611 data-end=1628>Fuel Economy:</strong></p><ul data-start=1631 data-end=1684><li data-start=1631 data-end=1684><p data-start=1633 data-end=1684>Approx. 11.0 L/100 km city | 7.6 L/100 km highway</p></li></ul><p data-start=1686 data-end=1915>This Lexus IS 250 is more than just transportation — it’s a statement of style and reliability. From daily commuting to weekend drives, it delivers a smooth, confident ride with all the features you expect in a premium vehicle.</p><p data-start=1917 data-end=2065>If you’ve been searching for a clean, well-equipped luxury sedan that combines performance, comfort, and value, this Lexus is an excellent choice.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Lexus IS 250

152,400 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Lexus IS 250

NAVI | AWD | CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle
12899993

2015 Lexus IS 250

NAVI | AWD | CLEAN

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1756083184190
  2. 1756083184712
  3. 1756083185173
  4. 1756083185646
  5. 1756083186107
  6. 1756083186542
  7. 1756083187007
  8. 1756083187533
  9. 1756083187986
  10. 1756083188459
  11. 1756083188934
  12. 1756083189350
  13. 1756083189840
  14. 1756083190323
  15. 1756083190744
  16. 1756083191195
  17. 1756083191679
  18. 1756083192118
  19. 1756083192584
  20. 1756083193015
  21. 1756083193457
  22. 1756083193936
  23. 1756083194357
  24. 1756083194869
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCF1D2XF5022983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Lexus IS 250 – Sporty, Reliable, and Fully Equipped

If you’re looking for a luxury sedan that blends sharp styling, refined comfort, and dependable performance, this 2015 Lexus IS 250 is the perfect fit. Known for its sporty handling and Lexus’ world-class reliability, this car has been very well cared for and is extremely clean inside and out. It delivers the ideal balance of everyday comfort and spirited driving, making it a pleasure behind the wheel.

Under the hood, you’ll find a smooth 2.5L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and paddle shifters, giving you both efficiency and responsive power. With Lexus’ reputation for durability, this IS 250 is built to last and provides peace of mind for years to come.

Premium Features Include:

  • Factory Navigation system for stress-free driving

  • Luxurious leather-appointed interior

  • Heated and ventilated power front seats with memory settings

  • Power sunroof / moonroof

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control

  • Premium Lexus audio with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX input

  • Backup camera with parking assist

  • Keyless entry & push-button start

  • Cruise control and steering wheel audio/phone controls

  • Power windows, locks, and mirrors

  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror

  • LED daytime running lights, HID headlights, and fog lights

  • 17” or 18” alloy wheels (depending on trim)

  • Advanced safety with stability control, traction control, ABS, and multiple airbags

Fuel Economy:

  • Approx. 11.0 L/100 km city | 7.6 L/100 km highway

This Lexus IS 250 is more than just transportation — it’s a statement of style and reliability. From daily commuting to weekend drives, it delivers a smooth, confident ride with all the features you expect in a premium vehicle.

If you’ve been searching for a clean, well-equipped luxury sedan that combines performance, comfort, and value, this Lexus is an excellent choice.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 NAVI | AWD | CLEAN for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Lexus IS 250 NAVI | AWD | CLEAN 152,400 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT | Sport for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Ford F-150 XLT | Sport 166,575 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 2DR CPE 428I XDRIVE AWD 68,600 KM $17,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2015 Lexus IS 250