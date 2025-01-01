$17,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Lexus IS 250
NAVI | AWD | CLEAN
2015 Lexus IS 250
NAVI | AWD | CLEAN
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Lexus IS 250 – Sporty, Reliable, and Fully Equipped
If you’re looking for a luxury sedan that blends sharp styling, refined comfort, and dependable performance, this 2015 Lexus IS 250 is the perfect fit. Known for its sporty handling and Lexus’ world-class reliability, this car has been very well cared for and is extremely clean inside and out. It delivers the ideal balance of everyday comfort and spirited driving, making it a pleasure behind the wheel.
Under the hood, you’ll find a smooth 2.5L V6 paired with an automatic transmission and paddle shifters, giving you both efficiency and responsive power. With Lexus’ reputation for durability, this IS 250 is built to last and provides peace of mind for years to come.
Premium Features Include:
Factory Navigation system for stress-free driving
Luxurious leather-appointed interior
Heated and ventilated power front seats with memory settings
Power sunroof / moonroof
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Premium Lexus audio with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX input
Backup camera with parking assist
Keyless entry & push-button start
Cruise control and steering wheel audio/phone controls
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Auto-dimming rearview mirror
LED daytime running lights, HID headlights, and fog lights
17” or 18” alloy wheels (depending on trim)
Advanced safety with stability control, traction control, ABS, and multiple airbags
Fuel Economy:
Approx. 11.0 L/100 km city | 7.6 L/100 km highway
This Lexus IS 250 is more than just transportation — it’s a statement of style and reliability. From daily commuting to weekend drives, it delivers a smooth, confident ride with all the features you expect in a premium vehicle.
If you’ve been searching for a clean, well-equipped luxury sedan that combines performance, comfort, and value, this Lexus is an excellent choice.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330