Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lincoln MKC

198,195 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lincoln MKC

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 8525645
  2. 8525645
  3. 8525645
  4. 8525645
  5. 8525645
  6. 8525645
  7. 8525645
  8. 8525645
  9. 8525645
  10. 8525645
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8525645
  • Stock #: 1C003A
  • VIN: 5LMTJ2AH1FUJ01018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1C003A
  • Mileage 198,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2015 Lincoln MKC
198,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 16,125 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 220,135 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory