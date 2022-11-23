Menu
2015 Lincoln MKC

197,901 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

197,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9441489
  • Stock #: P6487X
  • VIN: 5LMTJ2AHXFUJ05777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6487X
  • Mileage 197,901 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

