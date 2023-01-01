$CALL+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
2015 Lincoln MKX
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
171,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10631814
- Stock #: 3C017XZ
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JK9FBL26125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3C017XZ
- Mileage 171,212 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2