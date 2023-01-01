Menu
2015 Maserati Ghibli

132,878 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

BASE

Location

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,878KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796003
  • Stock #: 264
  • VIN: ZAM57RTA5F1131417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 264
  • Mileage 132,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,
Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)
Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.
FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.
All trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for trusting
DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

