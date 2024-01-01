Menu
Great condition, safetied 2015 Mazda 3 Sport now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON. Exterior: Black Interior: Black Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our clients loan approvals.

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

78,128 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

78,128KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1U73FM193905

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,128 KM

Great condition, safetied 2015 Mazda 3 Sport now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON. Exterior: Black Interior: Black Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2015 Mazda MAZDA3