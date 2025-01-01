2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$2,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Premium Autos
2402 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y2
905-580-9577
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 203961
- Mileage 225,198 KM
Vehicle Description
The Mazda3 HB Sport GX combines sporty design with practicality, offering a dynamic driving experience and modern features.
The Mazda3 HB Sport GX offers a compelling blend of style, performance, and technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience in a compact hatchback.
Some Features:
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Keyless ignition
- Heated Mirrors
- Power steering
- FM radio
- Alloys & Much More!!
Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!
We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive
