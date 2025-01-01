2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>The Mazda3 HB Sport GX combines sporty design with practicality, offering a dynamic driving experience and modern features.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>The Mazda3 HB Sport GX offers a compelling blend of style, performance, and technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience in a compact hatchback.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Some Features:</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Multifunctional leather steering wheel </p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Keyless ignition</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Heated Mirrors</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Power steering</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- FM radio</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>- Alloys & Much More!!</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; line-height: 115%; font-size: 16px; font-family: Aptos, sans-serif;>Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731090379466_7619823630937059 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p><p>We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive</p><p><br></p>

Used
225,198KM
VIN 3MZBM1K76FM203961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 203961
  • Mileage 225,198 KM

Vehicle Description

The Mazda3 HB Sport GX combines sporty design with practicality, offering a dynamic driving experience and modern features.

The Mazda3 HB Sport GX offers a compelling blend of style, performance, and technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a versatile and enjoyable driving experience in a compact hatchback.

Some Features:

- Multifunctional leather steering wheel 

- Keyless ignition

- Heated Mirrors

- Power steering

- FM radio

- Alloys & Much More!!

Purchase with confidence. All vehicles are accompanied by detailed history reports, and warranty options are available. We also welcome trade-ins!

We are open Monday through Saturday. For more information, please contact our Sales Department at **905-580-9577** or **905-808-0722** to schedule a viewing and test drive


2015 Mazda MAZDA3