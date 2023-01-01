$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr HB Sport Auto GS WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, PUSH
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,341 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
FINANCE available
4dr HB Sport Auto GS WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START A/C, SAFETY INCLUDED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS , POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL .
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
FREE CARFAX INCLUDED:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BCR8XUnetpmng2alAo8HTMhxg2l6rcEb
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
