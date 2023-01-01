Menu
2015 Mazda MAZDA3

158,341 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GS WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, PUSH

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Auto GS WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, PUSH

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,341KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903119
  • Stock #: 3343
  • VIN: 3MZBM1L70FM212458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,341 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

FINANCE available 

4dr HB Sport Auto GS WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, PUSH BUTTON START A/C, SAFETY INCLUDED,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS , POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL .

SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

FREE CARFAX INCLUDED:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=BCR8XUnetpmng2alAo8HTMhxg2l6rcEb

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

