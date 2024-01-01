2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;> HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; margin: 8px 0in 0px; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714423998619_6603094178469706 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

111,211 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 400 4MATIC

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 400 4MATIC

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

111,211KM
Used
VIN 55SWF6GB1FU096118

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,211 KM

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Pelvic Airbag
Collision prevention assist
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
ARTICO Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Send2Benz Selective Service Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Rear fog lamps
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Reservoir
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
2.82 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 7G-TRONIC PLUS Automatic
74-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V Twin-Turbo -inc: auto stop/start function
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Audio Theft Deterrent

Piano Black Console Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
7.5 Front Wheels and 8.5 Rear Wheels
Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class