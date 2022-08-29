$28,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2dr Cpe E 550 RWD
Location
MMS Motors
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 9236785
- VIN: WDDKJ7DB2FF307465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX VERIFIED | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS
Super clean Mercedes benz E550 twin turbo with Navigation and sunroof and leather seats plus back up camera & 360 camera. Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new , Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $695 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-2
***Lubrico warranty available ***
***Financing Available for all credit types***
$28,888 + HST and licensing- FINANCE PRICE
$ 29888 + HST and licensng - CASH PRICE
Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports
