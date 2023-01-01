$109,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$109,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ellati Auto Sales
647-801-1776
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
4DR G 63 AMG
Location
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
647-801-1776
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$109,995
+ taxes & licensing
88,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9556354
- Stock #: 2
- VIN: WDCYC7DFXFX240474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,600 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ellati Auto Sales
Ellati Auto Sales
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2