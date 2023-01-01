Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=bg_rows style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0.5rem; border-width: 0px; border-image: initial; font-variant-numeric: inherit; font-variant-east-asian: inherit; font-variant-alternates: inherit; font-variant-position: inherit; font-weight: bold; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 1.1rem; line-height: inherit; font-family: montserrat; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; display: table; min-width: 200px; width: 435.552px; background-color: #f7f7f7; color: #3b3b3b; border-color: initial #666666 initial initial; border-style: initial solid initial initial;><div class=col span_6_of_12 style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-weight: normal; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: 0.9rem; line-height: 2rem; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; display: inline-flex; float: left; transition: all 300ms ease-in-out 0s; width: 214.281px; min-height: 2rem;><div class=resume_label style=margin: 0.5rem 0px 0px; padding: 0.5rem 1rem; border: 0px; font-style: inherit; font-variant: inherit; font-stretch: inherit; font-size: inherit; line-height: inherit; font-family: inherit; font-optical-sizing: inherit; font-kerning: inherit; font-feature-settings: inherit; font-variation-settings: inherit; vertical-align: baseline; width: 147.688px;>Fuel Consumption</div></div><div class=col span_6_of_12 style=margin: 0px; padding: 0.5rem 0px 0px%

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

59,400 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC 4dr GLA 250

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

  1. 1701097379
  2. 1701097379
  3. 1701097379
  4. 1701097372
  5. 1701097372
  6. 1701097372
  7. 1701097368
  8. 1701097369
  9. 1701097369
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB7FJ163541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel Consumption

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 4MATIC 4dr GLA 250 59,400 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 for sale in Oakville, ON
1999 Lexus ES 300 205,000 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 HIGH ROOF I4 170'' for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 HIGH ROOF I4 170'' 56,000 KM SOLD + tax & lic

Email We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

Call Dealer

365-292-XXXX

(click to show)

365-292-5622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA