2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$26,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8332440

8332440 VIN: WDCGG8JB5FG350422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

