$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350 COMING SOON
Location
2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
105,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: WDCGG8JB5FG350422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
CB & C LEASING INC
2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6