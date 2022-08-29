Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

147,461 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 9020413
  2. 9020413
  3. 9020413
  4. 9020413
  5. 9020413
  6. 9020413
  7. 9020413
  8. 9020413
  9. 9020413
  10. 9020413
  11. 9020413
  12. 9020413
  13. 9020413
  14. 9020413
  15. 9020413
  16. 9020413
  17. 9020413
  18. 9020413
  19. 9020413
  20. 9020413
  21. 9020413
  22. 9020413
Contact Seller

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

147,461KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9020413
  • Stock #: 195
  • VIN: wdcgg0eb0fg428407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 195
  • Mileage 147,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2012 Harley-Davidson...
 16,900 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 38,380 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot EXL...
 105,662 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory