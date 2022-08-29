2015 Mercedes-Benz SLK350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,888 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9288103

9288103 Stock #: RFF0967189

RFF0967189 VIN: WDDPK5HAXFF096719

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Stock # RFF0967189

Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Automatic climate control Convenience Keyless Entry Keyless Remote Entry System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.