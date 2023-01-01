Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

53,800 KM

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS |

2015 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

53,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164918
  • Stock #: K9628
  • VIN: WMWXU3C59F2B58765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9628
  • Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Mini-Cooper_Hardtop-2015-id9780804.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $22
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - DUAL SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

