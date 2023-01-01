$20,980+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS |
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
53,800KM
Used
- Stock #: K9628
- VIN: WMWXU3C59F2B58765
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,800 KM
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $22
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - DUAL SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9