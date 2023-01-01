2015 MINI Cooper

$20,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10164918

10164918 Stock #: K9628

K9628 VIN: WMWXU3C59F2B58765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9628

Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $22 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX!! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - POWER WINDOWS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - DUAL SUNROOF - LEATHER SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.