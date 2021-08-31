Menu
2015 MINI Cooper

125,395 KM

Details

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

6 speed manual 5 DOOR NAVIGATION PANORAMIC LEATHER

2015 MINI Cooper

6 speed manual 5 DOOR NAVIGATION PANORAMIC LEATHER

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

125,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8054098
  • Stock #: 2966
  • VIN: WMWXS5C52FT836930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,395 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

6 SPEED  MANUAL  5dr 5 PSSENGERS SEATS LOADED WITH GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS,BLUE TOOTH , POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START

NEW  BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION GREY EXTERIOR ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

