Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

71,987 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4dr S AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM NEW BRAKES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4dr S AUTO NO ACCIDENT LOW KM NEW BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,987KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8332686
  • Stock #: 3037
  • VIN: WMWZC5C53FWP43046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,987 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO S ,ALL4 (4X4) 5dr HATCHBACK LOW KM ONLY 71987 ,GAS SAVER CLEAN CAR FAX, LOADED PANORAMIC ROOF, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, KEY LESS START, ALLOY RIMS, BLUE TOOTH

WILL INSTALL ALL BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WITH THE SALE

SAFETY CERTIFEID AT NO EXTRA COST

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX LOW KM AVILABLE AND VERIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0EB5ifyTbhiYgEpW1ZC0dPpQpWoI0WFB

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Honda CR-V 2WD ...
 63,011 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,930 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Transit Co...
 122,600 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory