Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious beige interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 96,000 km on the odometer, this Altima is just getting started.

Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, keeping you warm even on the coldest Canadian days. Stay connected with the world thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and SiriusXM Radio. The Altima also comes equipped with advanced safety features, including lane departure assist and a rearview camera, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.

Here are five features that will truly make this Altima shine:

Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy all winter long.
Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every journey.
Lane Departure Assist: Added safety for peace of mind.
GPS Navigation: Never get lost again.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear quality.

This 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is waiting for you at Twin Oaks Auto. Come down and experience the comfort, reliability, and style this vehicle has to offer.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:

The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1N4AL3AP5FN373982

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

