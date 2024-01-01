$11,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S, available now at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious beige interior, perfect for both everyday commutes and weekend adventures. With only 96,000 km on the odometer, this Altima is just getting started.
Enjoy a comfortable ride with features like heated seats and a heated steering wheel, keeping you warm even on the coldest Canadian days. Stay connected with the world thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and SiriusXM Radio. The Altima also comes equipped with advanced safety features, including lane departure assist and a rearview camera, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers.
Here are five features that will truly make this Altima shine:
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel: Stay cozy all winter long.
- Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every journey.
- Lane Departure Assist: Added safety for peace of mind.
- GPS Navigation: Never get lost again.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear quality.
This 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S is waiting for you at Twin Oaks Auto. Come down and experience the comfort, reliability, and style this vehicle has to offer.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330