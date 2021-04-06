Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

211,567 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

211,567KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6834974
  • Stock #: 610
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2FN905138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 610
  • Mileage 211,567 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Altima S

- $4499 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

