2015 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$23,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,800 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X – Mint Condition, Very Low KMs, Fully Rust-Proofed
This 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is the real deal — a rugged, off-road-ready midsize pickup with very low kilometers, fully rust-proofed, and in absolutely mint condition. Whether you're hitting the trails or hauling on the job, this truck delivers capability, durability, and comfort in one tough package.
Key Features:
4.0L V6 Engine – 261 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
PRO-4X Off-Road Package
Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD with Low Range
Bilstein Off-Road Performance Shocks
Skid Plates (Oil Pan, Fuel Tank, Transfer Case)
Locking Rear Differential
Hill Descent Control & Hill Start Assist
16-Inch Alloy Wheels with All-Terrain Tires
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System with Subwoofer
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
Navigation System with 5.8” Touchscreen Display
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Power Driver’s Seat
Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Roof Rack with Cross Bars
Bed Liner and Utility-Track Channel System
Tow Package
Running Boards
Keyless Entry
Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors
Very Low Kilometers – Gently Driven
Fully Rust-Proofed from New – Excellent Underbody Condition
Mint Condition – Inside and Out
This PRO-4X is the perfect blend of off-road toughness and everyday usability. You won’t find another this clean, with this mileage, and this well maintained.
Ready to go and needs nothing – come see it today before it’s gone!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
