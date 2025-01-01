Menu
<p data-start=0 data-end=92><strong data-start=0 data-end=92>For Sale: 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X – Mint Condition, Very Low KMs, Fully Rust-Proofed</strong></p><p data-start=94 data-end=400>This 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is the real deal — a rugged, off-road-ready midsize pickup with very low kilometers, fully rust-proofed, and in absolutely mint condition. Whether youre hitting the trails or hauling on the job, this truck delivers capability, durability, and comfort in one tough package.</p><p data-start=402 data-end=419><strong data-start=402 data-end=419>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=421 data-end=1452><li data-start=421 data-end=472><p data-start=423 data-end=472>4.0L V6 Engine – 261 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque</p></li><li data-start=473 data-end=507><p data-start=475 data-end=507>5-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li data-start=508 data-end=535><p data-start=510 data-end=535>PRO-4X Off-Road Package</p></li><li data-start=536 data-end=575><p data-start=538 data-end=575>Shift-on-the-Fly 4WD with Low Range</p></li><li data-start=576 data-end=616><p data-start=578 data-end=616>Bilstein Off-Road Performance Shocks</p></li><li data-start=617 data-end=668><p data-start=619 data-end=668>Skid Plates (Oil Pan, Fuel Tank, Transfer Case)</p></li><li data-start=669 data-end=698><p data-start=671 data-end=698>Locking Rear Differential</p></li><li data-start=699 data-end=743><p data-start=701 data-end=743>Hill Descent Control & Hill Start Assist</p></li><li data-start=744 data-end=791><p data-start=746 data-end=791>16-Inch Alloy Wheels with All-Terrain Tires</p></li><li data-start=792 data-end=848><p data-start=794 data-end=848>Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System with Subwoofer</p></li><li data-start=849 data-end=886><p data-start=851 data-end=886>Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System</p></li><li data-start=887 data-end=938><p data-start=889 data-end=938>Navigation System with 5.8” Touchscreen Display</p></li><li data-start=939 data-end=958><p data-start=941 data-end=958>Rearview Camera</p></li><li data-start=959 data-end=981><p data-start=961 data-end=981>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li data-start=982 data-end=1021><p data-start=984 data-end=1021>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li data-start=1022 data-end=1071><p data-start=1024 data-end=1071>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob</p></li><li data-start=1072 data-end=1095><p data-start=1074 data-end=1095>Power Driver’s Seat</p></li><li data-start=1096 data-end=1110><p data-start=1098 data-end=1110>Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=1111 data-end=1134><p data-start=1113 data-end=1134>Sliding Rear Window</p></li><li data-start=1135 data-end=1164><p data-start=1137 data-end=1164>Roof Rack with Cross Bars</p></li><li data-start=1165 data-end=1211><p data-start=1167 data-end=1211>Bed Liner and Utility-Track Channel System</p></li><li data-start=1212 data-end=1227><p data-start=1214 data-end=1227>Tow Package</p></li><li data-start=1228 data-end=1246><p data-start=1230 data-end=1246>Running Boards</p></li><li data-start=1247 data-end=1264><p data-start=1249 data-end=1264>Keyless Entry</p></li><li data-start=1265 data-end=1302><p data-start=1267 data-end=1302>Power Windows, Locks, and Mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1303 data-end=1346><p data-start=1305 data-end=1346><strong data-start=1305 data-end=1344>Very Low Kilometers – Gently Driven</strong></p></li><li data-start=1347 data-end=1414><p data-start=1349 data-end=1414><strong data-start=1349 data-end=1412>Fully Rust-Proofed from New – Excellent Underbody Condition</strong></p></li><li data-start=1415 data-end=1452><p data-start=1417 data-end=1452><strong data-start=1417 data-end=1452>Mint Condition – Inside and Out</strong></p></li></ul><p data-start=1454 data-end=1612>This PRO-4X is the perfect blend of off-road toughness and everyday usability. You won’t find another this clean, with this mileage, and this well maintained.</p><p data-start=1614 data-end=1685 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1614 data-end=1685 data-is-last-node=>Ready to go and needs nothing – come see it today before it’s gone!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Used
84,800KM
Excellent Condition
