<p data-start=73 data-end=150><strong data-start=73 data-end=148>2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X – Rugged, Reliable, and Ready for Adventure</strong></p><p data-start=152 data-end=492>This 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is the ultimate midsize pickup for drivers who want real off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. Powered by a robust <strong data-start=320 data-end=338>4.0L V6 engine</strong> paired with a smooth-shifting <strong data-start=369 data-end=403>5-speed automatic transmission</strong>, it delivers impressive towing power and confident performance on or off the pavement.</p><p data-start=494 data-end=919>Equipped with the <strong data-start=512 data-end=539>PRO-4X Off-Road Package</strong>, it features <strong data-start=553 data-end=677>Bilstein off-road shocks, skid plates, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, and all-terrain tires</strong> for serious trail capability. Inside, you’ll enjoy a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with <strong data-start=773 data-end=916>leather seats, heated front seats, a premium Rockford Fosgate audio system, NissanConnect with navigation, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera</strong>.</p><p data-start=921 data-end=946>Other features include:</p><ul data-start=947 data-end=1195><li data-start=947 data-end=1005><p data-start=949 data-end=1005>4x4 drivetrain for all-weather and off-road confidence</p></li><li data-start=1006 data-end=1053><p data-start=1008 data-end=1053>Alloy wheels with aggressive off-road tread</p></li><li data-start=1054 data-end=1082><p data-start=1056 data-end=1082>Fog lights and roof rack</p></li><li data-start=1083 data-end=1112><p data-start=1085 data-end=1112>Dual-zone climate control</p></li><li data-start=1113 data-end=1150><p data-start=1115 data-end=1150>Power windows, locks, and mirrors</p></li><li data-start=1151 data-end=1195><p data-start=1153 data-end=1195>Steering wheel audio and cruise controls</p></li></ul><p data-start=1197 data-end=1353>With its proven reliability, rugged styling, and excellent maintenance history, this Frontier PRO-4X is perfect for work, play, and everything in between.</p><p data-start=1355 data-end=1434><strong data-start=1355 data-end=1372>Fuel economy:</strong> approx. <strong data-start=1381 data-end=1403>15.8 L/100 km city</strong> / <strong data-start=1406 data-end=1431>11.5 L/100 km highway</strong>.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Nissan Frontier

144,350 KM

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
Pro-4X

Pro-4X

2015 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0EV9HN710331

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,350 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

