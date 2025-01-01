$22,990+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,350 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X – Rugged, Reliable, and Ready for Adventure
This 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is the ultimate midsize pickup for drivers who want real off-road capability without sacrificing everyday comfort. Powered by a robust 4.0L V6 engine paired with a smooth-shifting 5-speed automatic transmission, it delivers impressive towing power and confident performance on or off the pavement.
Equipped with the PRO-4X Off-Road Package, it features Bilstein off-road shocks, skid plates, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, and all-terrain tires for serious trail capability. Inside, you’ll enjoy a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with leather seats, heated front seats, a premium Rockford Fosgate audio system, NissanConnect with navigation, Bluetooth, and a rearview camera.
Other features include:
4x4 drivetrain for all-weather and off-road confidence
Alloy wheels with aggressive off-road tread
Fog lights and roof rack
Dual-zone climate control
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Steering wheel audio and cruise controls
With its proven reliability, rugged styling, and excellent maintenance history, this Frontier PRO-4X is perfect for work, play, and everything in between.
Fuel economy: approx. 15.8 L/100 km city / 11.5 L/100 km highway.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
