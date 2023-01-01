Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

137,699 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SR

2015 Nissan Micra

SR

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10060992
  • Stock #: 6429
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXFL223176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,699 KM

Vehicle Description


A VALID SAFETY (CERTIFIED) IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE


NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.


INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     


* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)


* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE


*CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE


Price shown excludes: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).


Financing purchases are subject to additional Admininistration Fees and Documents fees


BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!


WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.


CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:


Office: 905-844-7100


Sam:   416-805-7500


Rob:    416-990-5016


Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

