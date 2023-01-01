$17,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330
2015 Nissan Murano
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10159398
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MG4FN203154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,200 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Nissan Murano offers a stylish and comfortable crossover SUV option with advanced technology, a spacious interior, and a smooth driving experience. Whether you're looking for a family vehicle or a versatile daily driver, the Murano delivers a blend of practicality, comfort, and style. Local Ontario trade in!! Clean Carfax!! Very Clean!! Call today!!!
EVERY VEHICLE COMES WITH SAFETY, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED AT NO EXTRA COST AND NO HIDDEN FEES! WE STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! THE TWIN OAKS AUTO TEAM HAS 28 YEARS COMBINED EXPERTISE SELLING AUTOMOBILES! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
VISIT US 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS @ TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.