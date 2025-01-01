$16,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH0FN268561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED #ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD)
#NO ACCIDENTS
#SPACIOUS & COMFORTABLE SUV
NEW ARRIVAL –
2015 NISSAN MURANO SV AWD. A WELL-EQUIPPED, MID-SIZE SUV WITH EXCELLENT RIDE QUALITY, MODERN FEATURES, AND LEGENDARY NISSAN RELIABILITY.
• 77,000 KMS
DEALER MAINTAINED
EQUIPPED WITH:
• ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD)
• HEATED SEATS
• HEATED STEERING WHEEL
• BACKUP CAMERA
• PANORAMIC SUNROOF
• PUSH-BUTTON START
• KEYLESS ENTRY
• POWER DRIVER SEAT
• TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
• DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
• BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
• ALLOY WHEELS
• AND MORE…
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
