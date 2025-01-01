Menu
2015 NISSAN MURANO SV AWD. A WELL-EQUIPPED, MID-SIZE SUV WITH EXCELLENT RIDE QUALITY, MODERN FEATURES, AND LEGENDARY NISSAN RELIABILITY. • 77,000 KMS DEALER MAINTAINED EQUIPPED WITH: • ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) • HEATED SEATS • HEATED STEERING WHEEL • BACKUP CAMERA • PANORAMIC SUNROOF • PUSH-BUTTON START • KEYLESS ENTRY • POWER DRIVER SEAT • TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY • DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL • BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY • ALLOY WHEELS • AND MORE… BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416) 527-0101 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description


#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED #ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD)
#NO ACCIDENTS
#SPACIOUS & COMFORTABLE SUV

NEW ARRIVAL – 
2015 NISSAN MURANO SV AWD. A WELL-EQUIPPED, MID-SIZE SUV WITH EXCELLENT RIDE QUALITY, MODERN FEATURES, AND LEGENDARY NISSAN RELIABILITY.
• 77,000 KMS

DEALER MAINTAINED

EQUIPPED WITH:
• ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD)
• HEATED SEATS
• HEATED STEERING WHEEL
• BACKUP CAMERA
• PANORAMIC SUNROOF
• PUSH-BUTTON START
• KEYLESS ENTRY
• POWER DRIVER SEAT
• TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
• DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
• BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
• ALLOY WHEELS
• AND MORE… 
 BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
(416) 527-0101
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

