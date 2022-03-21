Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan NV200

165,420 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan NV200

2015 Nissan NV200

NAVIGATION CAMERA SHILVES LADDER RACK NEW TIRES NO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan NV200

NAVIGATION CAMERA SHILVES LADDER RACK NEW TIRES NO

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

165,420KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8726684
  • Stock #: 3108
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN3FK713256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 165,420 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, 5DR CARGO VAN, NO ACCIDENT, NEW TIRES + FRONT BRAKES INSTALEED THE DAY OF LISTING , SHILVES + LADDER ROOF RACK

NAVIGATION, REAR REVIEW  CAMERA, BACK UP SENSORS

POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, BLUE TOOTH, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,

SAFETY INCLUDED

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION WHITE EXTERIOR ON  GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Wx1LqOl79hX5NE%2fMNze%2fWsEf5llzDmre

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Ford Transit Co...
 64,464 KM
$41,000 + tax & lic
2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 128,528 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 167,870 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory