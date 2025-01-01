Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

134,290 KM

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

7PASSENGER LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFED

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

7PASSENGER LOW KM ONE OWNER SAFETY CERTIFED

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,290KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MN8FC671141

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3945
  • Mileage 134,290 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY 

 AUTO 7 PASSENGERS, VERY LOW KM ONLY 134290 KM ,  ONE OWNER ,ALLOY RIMS,  SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED,  , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, PUSH START

 

 CAR FAX  LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 

 

SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST 

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  

Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2015 Nissan Pathfinder