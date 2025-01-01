$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder
SL AS-IS AWD 360 Camera Heated seats & Steering
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,764KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM9FC694421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Car sold AS-IS
2015 Pathfinder SL AWD - One Owner - No Accidents - Clean CARFAX
Fully Loaded Model, 360 Degree Camera, Keyless Entry, Power trunk/liftgate, Bose speaker system, Blindspot detection system, Navigation Package, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Front sunroof + Back panoramic roof,
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Blind Spot
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
