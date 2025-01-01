Menu
<p>Car sold AS-IS</p><p>2015 Pathfinder SL AWD - One Owner - No Accidents - Clean CARFAX</p><p>Fully Loaded Model, 360 Degree Camera, Keyless Entry, Power trunk/liftgate, Bose speaker system, Blindspot detection system, Navigation Package, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Front sunroof + Back panoramic roof, </p>

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

140,764 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AS-IS AWD 360 Camera Heated seats & Steering

13102220
13102220

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL AS-IS AWD 360 Camera Heated seats & Steering

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,764KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM9FC694421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Car sold AS-IS

2015 Pathfinder SL AWD - One Owner - No Accidents - Clean CARFAX

Fully Loaded Model, 360 Degree Camera, Keyless Entry, Power trunk/liftgate, Bose speaker system, Blindspot detection system, Navigation Package, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Front sunroof + Back panoramic roof, 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Blind Spot

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2015 Nissan Pathfinder