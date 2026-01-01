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<p>PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY</p><p>AUTO, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, PANORAMIC  ROOF, SAFETY CERTIFED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL.<br>CLEAN CAR FAX   AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE <br>SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST<br> <br>ALL NEW 4 BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS)  INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING</p><p>EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WTH RIMS</p><p>JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA<br>Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  <br>Sunday we ARE CLOSED<br>WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER<br>/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////<br>//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ////////// </p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

127,910 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Nissan Rogue

SV/AWD B-CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT

Watch This Vehicle
14334014

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV/AWD B-CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
127,910KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MVXFC868863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,910 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, PANORAMIC  ROOF, SAFETY CERTIFED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL.
CLEAN CAR FAX   AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE 
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
 
ALL NEW 4 BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS)  INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WTH RIMS

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE ////////// 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
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$11,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Nissan Rogue