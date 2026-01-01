$11,500+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV/AWD B-CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV/AWD B-CAMERA PANORAMIC ROOF NO ACCIDENT
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,910 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO, AWD, NO ACCIDENT, PANORAMIC ROOF, SAFETY CERTIFED, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, HEATED SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL.
CLEAN CAR FAX AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY CERTIFED INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
ALL NEW 4 BRAKES ( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES WTH RIMS
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4
Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
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Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line
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289-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-837-1234