$10,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-837-1234
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR AUTO NO ACCIDENT BLUETOOTH PW PL PM
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
289-837-1234
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10626312
- Stock #: 3501
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP0FL695386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,429 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
ENGINE REPLACED WITH ONLY 98000 KM
AUTO 4DOOR SEDAN GAS SAVER, NO ACCIDENT,BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C,
ADD $499+ 13%TAX FOR SAFETY CERTIFIED
CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1fymdm1OE5bPfxl8TTOXFbsTFhQl%2BneQ
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.