AUTO,4 DOOR SEDAN, HEATED SEATS, CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY,PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEAT POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC, 
ALL 4 NEW TIRES+ ALL 4 BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX 
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

2015 Nissan Sentra

127,509 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra

AUTO CAMERA B-TOOTH CARPLAY NEW TIRES+ BRAKES

2015 Nissan Sentra

AUTO CAMERA B-TOOTH CARPLAY NEW TIRES+ BRAKES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,509KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP7FL634410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,509 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,4 DOOR SEDAN, HEATED SEATS, CARPLAY, BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY,PUSH START, POWER WINDOWS, POWER SEAT POWER LOCK, POWER MIRROR, CRUISE CONTROL, AC,

ALL 4 NEW TIRES+ ALL 4 BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CAR FAX LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

SAFETY ONLY $499+TAX

 

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Nissan Sentra