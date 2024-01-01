$10,777+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
AUTO NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES NEW BRAKES BLUETOOTH
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
$10,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,310 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,
AUTO, NO ACCIDENT, 4 NEW TIRES, NEW BRAKES, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC
CLEAN CAR FAX VERIFIED; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE
4 NEW TIRES INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING
NEW FRONT BRAKES (PADS+ROTOS) INSTALLED ON THE DAY OF LISTING
FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO
ADD ONLY $499+TAX
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
