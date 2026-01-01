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<html> <p>#FINANCING AVAILABLE #ONE OWNER #NO ACCIDENTS </p> <p>#ONLY 101,000 KMS </p> <p>#FULLY RUST PROOFED AND UNDER COATED </p> <br> <p>2015 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB PRO-4X </p> <p>5.6L V8 </p> <br> <p>THIS TRUCK LOOKS, RUNS, DRIVES, AND SMELLS AMAZING. IT’S IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT. VERY WELL MAINTAINED, AND COMES WITH FULL SERVICE RECORDS. MUST SEE IN PERSON.</p> <br> <p>FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:</p> <p>-BACKUP CAMERA </p> <p>-NAVIGATION </p> <p>-BLUETOOTH </p> <p>-ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO </p> <p>-TOW PACKAGE </p> <p>-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER </p> <p>-POWER DRIVER SEAT </p> <p>-CRUISE CONTROL </p> <p>AND MORE</p> <br> <p>#FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE!</p> <br> <p>As per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable and not certified, Certification is available for $699</p> <br> <p>📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.</p> <br> <p>📍 TERMINAL MOTORS</p> <p>📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON</p> <p>📞 (416) 527‑0101</p> </html>

2015 Nissan Titan

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

Watch This Vehicle
14422716

2015 Nissan Titan

Pro-4X

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

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Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AA0EC3FN514793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description


#FINANCING AVAILABLE #ONE OWNER #NO ACCIDENTS


#ONLY 101,000 KMS


#FULLY RUST PROOFED AND UNDER COATED




2015 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB PRO-4X


5.6L V8




THIS TRUCK LOOKS, RUNS, DRIVES, AND SMELLS AMAZING. IT’S IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT. VERY WELL MAINTAINED, AND COMES WITH FULL SERVICE RECORDS. MUST SEE IN PERSON.




FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:


-BACKUP CAMERA


-NAVIGATION


-BLUETOOTH


-ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO


-TOW PACKAGE


-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER


-POWER DRIVER SEAT


-CRUISE CONTROL


AND MORE




#FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE!




As per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable and not certified, Certification is available for $699




📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.




📍 TERMINAL MOTORS


📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON


📞 (416) 527‑0101


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
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416-527-0101

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2015 Nissan Titan