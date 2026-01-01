$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Titan
Pro-4X
2015 Nissan Titan
Pro-4X
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#FINANCING AVAILABLE #ONE OWNER #NO ACCIDENTS
#ONLY 101,000 KMS
#FULLY RUST PROOFED AND UNDER COATED
2015 NISSAN TITAN CREW CAB PRO-4X
5.6L V8
THIS TRUCK LOOKS, RUNS, DRIVES, AND SMELLS AMAZING. IT’S IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT. VERY WELL MAINTAINED, AND COMES WITH FULL SERVICE RECORDS. MUST SEE IN PERSON.
FEATURES & HIGHLIGHTS:
-BACKUP CAMERA
-NAVIGATION
-BLUETOOTH
-ROCKFORD FOSGATE PREMIUM AUDIO
-TOW PACKAGE
-TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
-POWER DRIVER SEAT
-CRUISE CONTROL
AND MORE
#FREE CARFAX REPORT AVAILABLE WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
As per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable and not certified, Certification is available for $699
📞 Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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416-527-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-527-0101