$12,000+ taxes & licensing
2015 Porsche Macan
S AWD NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC ROOF
2015 Porsche Macan
S AWD NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
M-Way Motors
636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
365-292-6732
Sold As Is
$12,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,716 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Porsche Macan S – 110,710 KM – AWD • PANORAMIC ROOF • LEATHER • TWIN-TURBO V6 🔥
M Way Motors
636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L5B2
Reach out to us @:
𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝟮𝟵𝟮 𝟲𝟳𝟯𝟮
mwaymotors5@gmail.com
Hard to find at this price — this 2015 Porsche Macan S is a luxury performance SUV offering premium comfort, sporty handling, and Porsche engineering at an unbeatable value. With a market value of over $22,000, this Macan is being offered as a Trade-In Value Special for only $12,000 AS-IS.
With 110,710 KM, this Macan S delivers exceptional performance and luxury for a fraction of the usual market price. Perfect opportunity for someone looking for a high-end SUV at wholesale pricing.
✨ Exterior Highlights
Macan S sport styling
Aggressive Porsche body design
All-wheel drive capability
Alloy wheels
LED daytime running lights
Panoramic roof
Power tailgate
Sleek and sporty luxury SUV appearance
🌟 Interior & Comfort
Premium leather interior
Power adjustable heated seats
Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry
Dual-zone climate control
Spacious luxury cabin
Split-folding rear seats
Premium fit and finish throughout
🔊 Media, Tech & Connectivity
Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth audio & hands-free calling
USB & AUX connectivity
Premium sound system
Navigation system
Steering-wheel-mounted controls
Rearview backup camera
🛡 Safety Features
Backup camera
Parking sensors
Stability & traction control
Full airbag system
ABS braking system
Tire pressure monitoring system
All-wheel drive for added confidence
⚙ Performance & Powertrain
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Porsche All-Wheel Drive System
Smooth and powerful acceleration
Sporty handling and performance
Luxury SUV driving experience
📌 Vehicle Condition
110,710 KM
2015 Porsche Macan S
Trade-In Value Special
Being sold AS-IS
Priced far below market value
Market value over $22,000
Selling for only $12,000
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense.
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable, certified, or e-tested. Safety certification is not included but may be discussed separately if needed.
OMVIC FEE + LICENSING FEES NOT INCLUDED
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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