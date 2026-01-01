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<p data-start=0 data-end=85>2015 Porsche Macan S – 110,710 KM – AWD • PANORAMIC ROOF • LEATHER • TWIN-TURBO V6 🔥</p><p data-start=87 data-end=124><span class= data-state=closed><a class=decorated-link href=https://mwaymotors.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com target=_blank rel=noopener>M Way Motors</a></span></p><p data-start=126 data-end=167>636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L5B2</p><p data-start=169 data-end=236>Reach out to us @:<br data-start=187 data-end=190>𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝟮𝟵𝟮 𝟲𝟳𝟯𝟮<br data-start=212 data-end=215><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=215 data-end=236>mwaymotors5@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=238 data-end=528>Hard to find at this price — this 2015 Porsche Macan S is a luxury performance SUV offering premium comfort, sporty handling, and Porsche engineering at an unbeatable value. With a market value of over $22,000, this Macan is being offered as a Trade-In Value Special for only $12,000 AS-IS.</p><p data-start=530 data-end=726>With 110,710 KM, this Macan S delivers exceptional performance and luxury for a fraction of the usual market price. Perfect opportunity for someone looking for a high-end SUV at wholesale pricing.</p><p data-start=728 data-end=954>✨ Exterior Highlights<br data-start=749 data-end=752>Macan S sport styling<br data-start=773 data-end=776>Aggressive Porsche body design<br data-start=806 data-end=809>All-wheel drive capability<br data-start=835 data-end=838>Alloy wheels<br data-start=850 data-end=853>LED daytime running lights<br data-start=879 data-end=882>Panoramic roof<br data-start=896 data-end=899>Power tailgate<br data-start=913 data-end=916>Sleek and sporty luxury SUV appearance</p><p data-start=956 data-end=1187>🌟 Interior & Comfort<br data-start=977 data-end=980>Premium leather interior<br data-start=1004 data-end=1007>Power adjustable heated seats<br data-start=1036 data-end=1039>Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry<br data-start=1072 data-end=1075>Dual-zone climate control<br data-start=1100 data-end=1103>Spacious luxury cabin<br data-start=1124 data-end=1127>Split-folding rear seats<br data-start=1151 data-end=1154>Premium fit and finish throughout</p><p data-start=1189 data-end=1418>🔊 Media, Tech & Connectivity<br data-start=1218 data-end=1221>Touchscreen Infotainment System<br data-start=1252 data-end=1255>Bluetooth audio & hands-free calling<br data-start=1291 data-end=1294>USB & AUX connectivity<br data-start=1316 data-end=1319>Premium sound system<br data-start=1339 data-end=1342>Navigation system<br data-start=1359 data-end=1362>Steering-wheel-mounted controls<br data-start=1393 data-end=1396>Rearview backup camera</p><p data-start=1420 data-end=1618>🛡 Safety Features<br data-start=1438 data-end=1441>Backup camera<br data-start=1454 data-end=1457>Parking sensors<br data-start=1472 data-end=1475>Stability & traction control<br data-start=1503 data-end=1506>Full airbag system<br data-start=1524 data-end=1527>ABS braking system<br data-start=1545 data-end=1548>Tire pressure monitoring system<br data-start=1579 data-end=1582>All-wheel drive for added confidence</p><p data-start=1620 data-end=1840>⚙ Performance & Powertrain<br data-start=1646 data-end=1649>3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine<br data-start=1681 data-end=1684>Automatic Transmission<br data-start=1706 data-end=1709>Porsche All-Wheel Drive System<br data-start=1739 data-end=1742>Smooth and powerful acceleration<br data-start=1774 data-end=1777>Sporty handling and performance<br data-start=1808 data-end=1811>Luxury SUV driving experience</p><p data-start=1842 data-end=2029>📌 Vehicle Condition<br data-start=1862 data-end=1865>110,710 KM<br data-start=1875 data-end=1878>2015 Porsche Macan S<br data-start=1898 data-end=1901>Trade-In Value Special<br data-start=1923 data-end=1926>Being sold AS-IS<br data-start=1942 data-end=1945>Priced far below market value<br data-start=1974 data-end=1977>Market value over $22,000<br data-start=2002 data-end=2005>Selling for only $12,000</p><p data-start=2031 data-end=2320>This vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense.</p><p data-start=2322 data-end=2511>As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable, certified, or e-tested. Safety certification is not included but may be discussed separately if needed.</p><p data-start=2513 data-end=2552 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>OMVIC FEE + LICENSING FEES NOT INCLUDED</p>

2015 Porsche Macan

110,716 KM

Details Description Features

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Porsche Macan

S AWD NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14118196

2015 Porsche Macan

S AWD NO ACCIDENT LOW KM BLUETOOTH PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2

365-292-6732

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Contact Seller
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
110,716KM
As Is Condition
VIN WP1AB2A54FLB56326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,716 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Porsche Macan S – 110,710 KM – AWD • PANORAMIC ROOF • LEATHER • TWIN-TURBO V6 🔥

M Way Motors

636 Fourth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6L5B2

Reach out to us @:
𝟯𝟲𝟱 𝟮𝟵𝟮 𝟲𝟳𝟯𝟮
mwaymotors5@gmail.com

Hard to find at this price — this 2015 Porsche Macan S is a luxury performance SUV offering premium comfort, sporty handling, and Porsche engineering at an unbeatable value. With a market value of over $22,000, this Macan is being offered as a Trade-In Value Special for only $12,000 AS-IS.

With 110,710 KM, this Macan S delivers exceptional performance and luxury for a fraction of the usual market price. Perfect opportunity for someone looking for a high-end SUV at wholesale pricing.

✨ Exterior Highlights
Macan S sport styling
Aggressive Porsche body design
All-wheel drive capability
Alloy wheels
LED daytime running lights
Panoramic roof
Power tailgate
Sleek and sporty luxury SUV appearance

🌟 Interior & Comfort
Premium leather interior
Power adjustable heated seats
Push-Button Start & Keyless Entry
Dual-zone climate control
Spacious luxury cabin
Split-folding rear seats
Premium fit and finish throughout

🔊 Media, Tech & Connectivity
Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth audio & hands-free calling
USB & AUX connectivity
Premium sound system
Navigation system
Steering-wheel-mounted controls
Rearview backup camera

🛡 Safety Features
Backup camera
Parking sensors
Stability & traction control
Full airbag system
ABS braking system
Tire pressure monitoring system
All-wheel drive for added confidence

⚙ Performance & Powertrain
3.0L Twin-Turbocharged V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Porsche All-Wheel Drive System
Smooth and powerful acceleration
Sporty handling and performance
Luxury SUV driving experience

📌 Vehicle Condition
110,710 KM
2015 Porsche Macan S
Trade-In Value Special
Being sold AS-IS
Priced far below market value
Market value over $22,000
Selling for only $12,000

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense.

As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is being sold uncertified and is not drivable, certified, or e-tested. Safety certification is not included but may be discussed separately if needed.

OMVIC FEE + LICENSING FEES NOT INCLUDED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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M-Way Motors

M-Way Motors

636 4th Line, Oakville, ON L6L 5B2
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$12,000

+ taxes & licensing>

M-Way Motors

365-292-6732

2015 Porsche Macan