Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

88,247 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

4dr Wgn SLT LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SHELVES ROOF RACK B

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

4dr Wgn SLT LOW KM NO ACCIDENT SHELVES ROOF RACK B

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

88,247KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5541720
  • Stock #: 2626
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6978584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 88,247 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO BLUE TOOTH  BACK UP CAMERA LADER ROOF RACK  SHELVES ICE COLD A/C KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK AND POWER MIRRORS, CRIUSE CONTROL … AND MORE

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE  EXTERIOR ON  BLACK  INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST

NEW FRONT BRAKES  INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

NICE COMBINATION OF WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR Comes fully certified AT NO EXTRA COST 

CLEAN CAR FAX NO ACCIDENT NO CLAIMS

PLEASE CALL US AT 

ROSA AUTO SALES TEL (905 337 9339) 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

EXTENDED Warranty available up to 5 years some conditions apply******

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2014 Ford F-250 AUTO...
 121,700 KM
$26,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Transit Co...
 98,888 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape FWD...
 143,892 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory