$27,777+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2015 RAM ProMaster
5dr CARGO LOW KM SAFETY RACK SHILVES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,777
- Listing ID: 8372280
- Stock #: 3045
- VIN: ZFBERFDT8F6199911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 56,040 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
Auto CARGO VAN LOW KM ONLY 56040 KM LOADED WITH BLUE TOOTH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS CRUISE CONTROL AUX AND USB ,HEATED SEATS
LADDER RACK , SHILVES AND DIVIDER
AC/DC INVENTER READY TO HOOK YOUR POWER TOOLS
COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD
NEW FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) NEW BATTERY INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
CAR FAX VERIFED LOW KM
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tobqQ%2btNE41r%2fMASxbkk4EBj1hHKgWL%2b
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON BALCK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
