Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

56,040 KM

Details Description Features

$27,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

5dr CARGO LOW KM SAFETY RACK SHILVES

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

5dr CARGO LOW KM SAFETY RACK SHILVES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

56,040KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8372280
  • Stock #: 3045
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT8F6199911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,040 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

Auto  CARGO VAN  LOW KM ONLY 56040 KM   LOADED WITH BLUE TOOTH POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,  KEYLESS   CRUISE CONTROL  AUX AND USB ,HEATED SEATS

LADDER RACK , SHILVES AND DIVIDER

AC/DC INVENTER READY TO HOOK YOUR POWER TOOLS

COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD

NEW  FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS)  NEW BATTERY INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

CAR FAX VERIFED LOW KM

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=tobqQ%2btNE41r%2fMASxbkk4EBj1hHKgWL%2b

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON BALCK  INTERIOR

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Camry 4D...
 89,492 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T-...
 140,632 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Tou...
 69,958 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

Call Dealer

289-837-XXXX

(click to show)

289-837-1234

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory