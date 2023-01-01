Menu
2015 Subaru BRZ

93,252 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2015 Subaru BRZ

2015 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

2015 Subaru BRZ

Sport-tech

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

93,252KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9561739
  • Stock #: L3245A
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC14F9605268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour World Rally Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,252 KM

Vehicle Description

2dr Cpe Man Sport-tech

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Limited Slip Differential
Temporary spare tire
Heated Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
M/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

