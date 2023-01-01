$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330
2015 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Limited Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10362984
- VIN: JF1GPAC6XFG297865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0 Manual – a captivating blend of performance, reliability, and versatility that promises an exciting driving experience while offering the practicality you need in a daily driver.
LOCAL TRADE-IN, CLEAN CARFAX!!! AWD, HEATED SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA!! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!
THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD WITHOUT CERTIFICATION, BUT AT THE LOW ADDITIONAL COST OF $690+HST THE VEHICLE WILL COME SAFETY CERTIFIED, OIL CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.