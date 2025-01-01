Menu
<p data-start=197 data-end=283><strong data-start=197 data-end=283>For Sale: 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring – Only 73,000 km – Immaculate Condition</strong></p><p data-start=285 data-end=531>This 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring is a rare find — exceptionally clean, low mileage, and ready for many more years of reliable driving. With just <strong data-start=435 data-end=448>73,000 km</strong>, it’s well below average for its year and shows in the way it drives and presents.</p><p data-start=533 data-end=729>Equipped with Subaru’s legendary <strong data-start=566 data-end=597>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this Impreza offers excellent handling and year-round confidence, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling winter roads.</p><p data-start=731 data-end=748><strong data-start=731 data-end=748>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=750 data-end=1452><li data-start=750 data-end=812><p data-start=752 data-end=812><strong data-start=752 data-end=778>2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong> – Fuel-efficient and responsive</p></li><li data-start=813 data-end=864><p data-start=815 data-end=864><strong data-start=815 data-end=862>Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters</strong></p></li><li data-start=865 data-end=933><p data-start=867 data-end=933><strong data-start=867 data-end=886>Symmetrical AWD</strong> – Trusted Subaru stability in all conditions</p></li><li data-start=934 data-end=1002><p data-start=936 data-end=1002><strong data-start=936 data-end=955>Touring Package</strong> – Comfort and convenience without compromise</p></li><li data-start=1003 data-end=1066><p data-start=1005 data-end=1066><strong data-start=1005 data-end=1027>Heated Front Seats</strong> – Stay warm through Canadian winters</p></li><li data-start=1067 data-end=1129><p data-start=1069 data-end=1129><strong data-start=1069 data-end=1088>Rearview Camera</strong> – Added safety and ease when reversing</p></li><li data-start=1130 data-end=1201><p data-start=1132 data-end=1201><strong data-start=1132 data-end=1158>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> – Hands-free calling and media streaming</p></li><li data-start=1202 data-end=1246><p data-start=1204 data-end=1246><strong data-start=1204 data-end=1220>Alloy Wheels</strong> – Stylish and practical</p></li><li data-start=1247 data-end=1314><p data-start=1249 data-end=1314><strong data-start=1249 data-end=1280>Clean Interior and Exterior</strong> – Well-kept, non-smoker vehicle</p></li><li data-start=1315 data-end=1371><p data-start=1317 data-end=1371><strong data-start=1317 data-end=1332>Low Mileage</strong> – Only 73,000 km, well below average</p></li><li data-start=1372 data-end=1452><p data-start=1374 data-end=1452><strong data-start=1374 data-end=1396>Spacious Hatchback</strong> – Versatile cargo space with split-folding rear seats</p></li></ul><p data-start=1454 data-end=1685>Whether you’re looking for a reliable daily commuter, a safe vehicle for all seasons, or a clean, low-mileage hatchback, this Impreza delivers. Known for durability, efficiency, and safety, it’s a smart choice that holds its value.</p><p data-start=1687 data-end=1743><strong data-start=1687 data-end=1743>Clean title. No major accidents. Drives beautifully.</strong></p><p data-start=1745 data-end=1850>Contact today to arrange a viewing or test drive — vehicles this clean with this mileage don’t last long.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Subaru Impreza

73,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

12551894

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAC65FH202591

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2015 Subaru Impreza