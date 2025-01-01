$13,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring – Only 73,000 km – Immaculate Condition
This 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring is a rare find — exceptionally clean, low mileage, and ready for many more years of reliable driving. With just 73,000 km, it’s well below average for its year and shows in the way it drives and presents.
Equipped with Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this Impreza offers excellent handling and year-round confidence, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling winter roads.
Key Features:
2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Fuel-efficient and responsive
Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
Symmetrical AWD – Trusted Subaru stability in all conditions
Touring Package – Comfort and convenience without compromise
Heated Front Seats – Stay warm through Canadian winters
Rearview Camera – Added safety and ease when reversing
Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-free calling and media streaming
Alloy Wheels – Stylish and practical
Clean Interior and Exterior – Well-kept, non-smoker vehicle
Low Mileage – Only 73,000 km, well below average
Spacious Hatchback – Versatile cargo space with split-folding rear seats
Whether you’re looking for a reliable daily commuter, a safe vehicle for all seasons, or a clean, low-mileage hatchback, this Impreza delivers. Known for durability, efficiency, and safety, it’s a smart choice that holds its value.
Clean title. No major accidents. Drives beautifully.
Contact today to arrange a viewing or test drive — vehicles this clean with this mileage don’t last long.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Twin Oaks Auto
