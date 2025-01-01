$12,888+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Touring Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,480 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring – Low KMs, AWD, Well-Equipped!
Enjoy the perfect blend of reliability, all-weather capability, and fuel efficiency with this 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring. With its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, peppy 2.0L engine, and a long list of comfort features, it’s ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend road trips.
Key Features:
2.0L 4-cylinder BOXER engine – balanced performance and excellent fuel economy (approx. 8.4L/100km city, 6.4L/100km highway)
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for year-round confidence
Heated front seats – perfect for Canadian winters
Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming
AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX audio for versatile entertainment options
Cruise control for relaxed highway driving
Rearview camera for safe and easy reversing
Air conditioning with climate control
Power windows, locks & mirrors
Fog lights for improved visibility
Alloy wheels for a stylish look
60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space
With Subaru’s excellent safety record, all-weather traction, and the Touring trim’s added comfort and convenience features, this 2015 Impreza is a smart, dependable choice.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Twin Oaks Auto
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330