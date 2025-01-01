Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=80 data-end=461><strong data-start=80 data-end=147>2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring – Low KMs, AWD, Well-Equipped!</strong><br data-start=147 data-end=150 />Enjoy the perfect blend of reliability, all-weather capability, and fuel efficiency with this <strong data-start=244 data-end=280>2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring</strong>. With its legendary <strong data-start=301 data-end=332>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive</strong>, peppy 2.0L engine, and a long list of comfort features, it’s ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend road trips.</p><p data-start=463 data-end=482><strong data-start=463 data-end=480>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=483 data-end=1362><li data-start=483 data-end=615><p data-start=485 data-end=615><strong data-start=485 data-end=517>2.0L 4-cylinder BOXER engine</strong> – balanced performance and excellent fuel economy (approx. 8.4L/100km city, 6.4L/100km highway)</p></li><li data-start=694 data-end=761><p data-start=696 data-end=761><strong data-start=696 data-end=733>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong> for year-round confidence</p></li><li data-start=762 data-end=819><p data-start=764 data-end=819><strong data-start=764 data-end=786>Heated front seats</strong> – perfect for Canadian winters</p></li><li data-start=869 data-end=960><p data-start=871 data-end=960><strong data-start=871 data-end=906>Touchscreen infotainment system</strong> with Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming</p></li><li data-start=961 data-end=1027><p data-start=963 data-end=1027><strong data-start=963 data-end=989>AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX audio</strong> for versatile entertainment options</p></li><li data-start=1028 data-end=1078><p data-start=1030 data-end=1078><strong data-start=1030 data-end=1048>Cruise control</strong> for relaxed highway driving</p></li><li data-start=1079 data-end=1130><p data-start=1081 data-end=1130><strong data-start=1081 data-end=1100>Rearview camera</strong> for safe and easy reversing</p></li><li data-start=1131 data-end=1176><p data-start=1133 data-end=1176><strong data-start=1133 data-end=1153>Air conditioning</strong> with climate control</p></li><li data-start=1177 data-end=1215><p data-start=1179 data-end=1215><strong data-start=1179 data-end=1213>Power windows, locks & mirrors</strong></p></li><li data-start=1216 data-end=1258><p data-start=1218 data-end=1258><strong data-start=1218 data-end=1232>Fog lights</strong> for improved visibility</p></li><li data-start=1259 data-end=1298><p data-start=1261 data-end=1298><strong data-start=1261 data-end=1277>Alloy wheels</strong> for a stylish look</p></li><li data-start=1299 data-end=1362><p data-start=1301 data-end=1362><strong data-start=1301 data-end=1335>60/40 split-folding rear seats</strong> for flexible cargo space</p></li></ul><p data-start=1364 data-end=1542>With Subaru’s excellent safety record, all-weather traction, and the Touring trim’s added comfort and convenience features, this <strong data-start=1493 data-end=1509>2015 Impreza</strong> is a smart, dependable choice.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2015 Subaru Impreza

122,480 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12862673

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1755180574148
  2. 1755180574733
  3. 1755180575196
  4. 1755180575742
  5. 1755180576271
  6. 1755180576764
  7. 1755180577251
  8. 1755180577717
  9. 1755180578168
  10. 1755180578674
  11. 1755180579132
  12. 1755180579575
  13. 1755180580034
  14. 1755180580502
  15. 1755180581009
  16. 1755180581457
  17. 1755180581947
  18. 1755180582384
  19. 1755180582827
  20. 1755180583275
  21. 1755180583733
  22. 1755180584213
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,480KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAC64F8298889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring – Low KMs, AWD, Well-Equipped!
Enjoy the perfect blend of reliability, all-weather capability, and fuel efficiency with this 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring. With its legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, peppy 2.0L engine, and a long list of comfort features, it’s ready for everything from daily commuting to weekend road trips.

Key Features:

  • 2.0L 4-cylinder BOXER engine – balanced performance and excellent fuel economy (approx. 8.4L/100km city, 6.4L/100km highway)

  • Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for year-round confidence

  • Heated front seats – perfect for Canadian winters

  • Touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth hands-free calling & audio streaming

  • AM/FM/CD/USB/AUX audio for versatile entertainment options

  • Cruise control for relaxed highway driving

  • Rearview camera for safe and easy reversing

  • Air conditioning with climate control

  • Power windows, locks & mirrors

  • Fog lights for improved visibility

  • Alloy wheels for a stylish look

  • 60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space

With Subaru’s excellent safety record, all-weather traction, and the Touring trim’s added comfort and convenience features, this 2015 Impreza is a smart, dependable choice.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 GT | AWD | LOADED for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT | AWD | LOADED 88,430 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Nissan Sentra S Plus 40,100 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Touring for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Honda Accord Touring 128,600 KM $18,888 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2015 Subaru Impreza