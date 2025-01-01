Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>#AWD PERFORMANCE</span><br></div><div>#FINANCING AVAILABLE </div><div><br></div><div>2015 SUBARU LEGACY PREMIUM TRIM, 2.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE OIL & FILTER RECENTLY CHANGED - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - A/C DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL - BACKUP CAMERA - ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) FOR SUPERIOR HANDLING - BLIND-SPOT ASSIST - REMOTE START - 2 KEYS DEALER MAINTAINED </div><div><br></div><div># FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! </div><div># 4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS </div><div># PRICE + HST + LICENSING PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. </div><div><br></div><div>As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra. </div><div><br></div><div>TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE<br></div>

2015 Subaru Legacy

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12124743

2015 Subaru Legacy

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1737744454
  2. 1737744454
  3. 1737744454
  4. 1737744454
  5. 1737744454
  6. 1737744454
  7. 1737744454
  8. 1737744454
  9. 1737744454
  10. 1737744454
  11. 1737744454
  12. 1737744454
  13. 1737744454
  14. 1737744454
  15. 1737744454
  16. 1737744454
  17. 1737744454
  18. 1737744454
  19. 1737744454
  20. 1737744454
  21. 1737744454
  22. 1737744454
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,000KM
VIN 4S3BNCD62F3071976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#AWD PERFORMANCE
#FINANCING AVAILABLE 
2015 SUBARU LEGACY PREMIUM TRIM, 2.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE

OIL & FILTER RECENTLY CHANGED
- HEATED SEATS
- SUNROOF
- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
- A/C DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
- BACKUP CAMERA
- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) FOR SUPERIOR HANDLING
- BLIND-SPOT ASSIST
- REMOTE START
- 2 KEYS

DEALER MAINTAINED 
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! # 4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS # PRICE + HST + LICENSING
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 
As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra. 
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR LS W/1LS for sale in Oakville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR LS W/1LS 131,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI 5dr HB DSG for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Volkswagen GTI 5dr HB DSG 119,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD CERTIFIED for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD CERTIFIED 113,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Legacy