$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Subaru Legacy
2.5i w/Touring Pkg
2015 Subaru Legacy
2.5i w/Touring Pkg
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4S3BNCD62F3071976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
#AWD PERFORMANCE
#FINANCING AVAILABLE
2015 SUBARU LEGACY PREMIUM TRIM, 2.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
OIL & FILTER RECENTLY CHANGED
- HEATED SEATS
- SUNROOF
- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
- A/C DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
- BACKUP CAMERA
- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) FOR SUPERIOR HANDLING
- BLIND-SPOT ASSIST
- REMOTE START
- 2 KEYS
DEALER MAINTAINED
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! # 4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS # PRICE + HST + LICENSING
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
#FINANCING AVAILABLE
2015 SUBARU LEGACY PREMIUM TRIM, 2.5L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
OIL & FILTER RECENTLY CHANGED
- HEATED SEATS
- SUNROOF
- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
- A/C DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
- BACKUP CAMERA
- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE (AWD) FOR SUPERIOR HANDLING
- BLIND-SPOT ASSIST
- REMOTE START
- 2 KEYS
DEALER MAINTAINED
# FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! # 4.8 GOOGLE REVIEWS # PRICE + HST + LICENSING
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified & not drivable. If you ask, the certification is part of our client care package that is offered for just $495. All of our cars are in great shape and have been checked out by a registered mechanic. You can take any of them for a test drive. Fees for HST and licenses are extra.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2017 Chevrolet Equinox FWD 4DR LS W/1LS 131,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen GTI 5dr HB DSG 119,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4WD CERTIFIED 113,000 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2015 Subaru Legacy