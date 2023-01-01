Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

88,900 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
MMS Motors

905-844-8667

4dr Sdn STI Man w/Sport Pkg

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Logo_LowKilometer

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

88,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10610091
  • VIN: JF1VA2K69F9807806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,900 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | 

 

Welcome to MMS MOTORS , we are proud to announce being a trusted member of OMVIC. Our goal is to provide you the best customer service in the industry competing our prices with the market by adding low margins on our prices. This means that you are getting a fair and competitive price for your next car purchase Our sales representatives are professionally trained and committed to making your purchase experiences extremely easy, ensuring that you make an informed and confident decision that is right for you. Thank you for considering choosing our dealership for your automotive needs. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and business.

 

2015 Subaru WRX STI!

 

-AWD

-Back Up Camera

-Performance Breaks

-Heated Seats

 

 WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

$26,888Finance price 

$27,888 Cash price

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

 

This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

