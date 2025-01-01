Menu
<p><strong>Thrill-Seeker’s Dream: 2015 Subaru WRX with Sport-Tech Package</strong></p><p>Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this <strong>2015 Subaru WRX</strong> equipped with the sought-after <strong>Sport-Tech Package</strong>. Combining exhilarating performance, cutting-edge technology, and Subaru’s iconic all-wheel-drive capability, this sporty sedan is built to dominate the road in style.</p><p><strong>Highlights of This 2015 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Power</strong>: A 2.0L turbocharged BOXER® engine delivering 268 hp, paired with Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for precision handling and superior traction.</li><li><strong>Sport-Tech Package Upgrades</strong>:<ul><li>Premium leather-trimmed seats with red contrast stitching.</li><li>7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration.</li><li>Harman Kardon® premium audio system for an incredible sound experience.</li><li>Keyless entry and push-button start for modern convenience.</li></ul></li><li><strong>Aggressive Styling</strong>: A bold hood scoop, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a sleek aerodynamic design make it a head-turner on the road.</li><li><strong>Driver-Focused Interior</strong>: Sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and a driver-centric layout add to the excitement behind the wheel.</li><li><strong>All-Weather Ready</strong>: Subaru’s AWD system paired with its sporty suspension ensures confidence in all driving conditions.</li></ul><p>Whether it’s carving through twisty mountain roads or cruising the city streets, this 2015 Subaru WRX with the Sport-Tech Package is designed to elevate your driving experience to new heights.</p><p><strong>Ready to own the road? Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of this WRX for yourself!</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Subaru WRX

139,000 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

12125058

2015 Subaru WRX

w/Sport-tech Pkg

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA1J63F8836770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
2015 Subaru WRX