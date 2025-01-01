$14,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Thrill-Seeker’s Dream: 2015 Subaru WRX with Sport-Tech Package
Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this 2015 Subaru WRX equipped with the sought-after Sport-Tech Package. Combining exhilarating performance, cutting-edge technology, and Subaru’s iconic all-wheel-drive capability, this sporty sedan is built to dominate the road in style.
Highlights of This 2015 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech:
- Turbocharged Power: A 2.0L turbocharged BOXER® engine delivering 268 hp, paired with Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive for precision handling and superior traction.
- Sport-Tech Package Upgrades:
- Premium leather-trimmed seats with red contrast stitching.
- 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and smartphone integration.
- Harman Kardon® premium audio system for an incredible sound experience.
- Keyless entry and push-button start for modern convenience.
- Aggressive Styling: A bold hood scoop, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a sleek aerodynamic design make it a head-turner on the road.
- Driver-Focused Interior: Sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, aluminum pedals, and a driver-centric layout add to the excitement behind the wheel.
- All-Weather Ready: Subaru’s AWD system paired with its sporty suspension ensures confidence in all driving conditions.
Whether it’s carving through twisty mountain roads or cruising the city streets, this 2015 Subaru WRX with the Sport-Tech Package is designed to elevate your driving experience to new heights.
Ready to own the road? Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of this WRX for yourself!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
